Is Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Sapiens International's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Sapiens International had US$79.0m of debt in June 2022, down from US$98.7m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$176.1m in cash, so it actually has US$97.1m net cash.

A Look At Sapiens International's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Sapiens International had liabilities of US$148.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$123.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$176.1m and US$93.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Sapiens International's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.04b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Sapiens International boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that Sapiens International has been able to increase its EBIT by 27% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sapiens International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Sapiens International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Sapiens International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Sapiens International's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$97.1m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$56m, being 102% of its EBIT. So we don't think Sapiens International's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sapiens International you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

