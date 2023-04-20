Is SAP (SAP) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. SAP (SAP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SAP is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 643 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAP's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SAP has gained about 23.4% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 19.3%. As we can see, SAP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.6%.

Over the past three months, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 276.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, SAP belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.7% so far this year, meaning that SAP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 146 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +32%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on SAP and Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

