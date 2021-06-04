Is Santander Consumer (SC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Santander Consumer (SC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.12. SC's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.27 and as low as 6.66, with a median of 9.97, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SC has a P/S ratio of 1.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.7.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SC has a P/CF ratio of 3.14. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.29. Over the past 52 weeks, SC's P/CF has been as high as 3.14 and as low as 2.03, with a median of 2.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Santander Consumer is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

