Is Sanofi (SNY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Sanofi (SNY). SNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.62, which compares to its industry's average of 16.11. SNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.37 and as low as 10.69, with a median of 13.08, all within the past year.

We also note that SNY holds a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SNY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.09. Over the past 52 weeks, SNY's PEG has been as high as 2.28 and as low as 1.47, with a median of 1.88.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SNY has a P/S ratio of 2.97. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.08.

Finally, our model also underscores that SNY has a P/CF ratio of 9.92. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SNY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.51. SNY's P/CF has been as high as 12.96 and as low as 6.55, with a median of 9.95, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sanofi is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SNY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

