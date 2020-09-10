Is Sanmina (SANM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Sanmina (SANM). SANM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.53. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.44. SANM's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.99 and as low as 5.55, with a median of 9.73, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that SANM has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SANM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.99. Within the past year, SANM's PEG has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.81.

Another notable valuation metric for SANM is its P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.79. Over the past 12 months, SANM's P/B has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 1.22.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Sanmina's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SANM is an impressive value stock right now.

