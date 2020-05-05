Is Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SGMO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Sangamo Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 892 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SGMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGMO's full-year earnings has moved 97.35% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SGMO has returned about 0.12% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4.84%. This shows that Sangamo Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SGMO belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.91% so far this year, so SGMO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to SGMO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

