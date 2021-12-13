Is Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sanderson Farms (SAFM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Sanderson Farms is one of 191 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Sanderson Farms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAFM's full-year earnings has moved 38% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that SAFM has returned about 42.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Sanderson Farms is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.5%.

Over the past three months, Tyson Foods' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Sanderson Farms belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.9% so far this year, so SAFM is performing better in this area. Tyson Foods is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Sanderson Farms and Tyson Foods as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

