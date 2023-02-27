Is SAMBX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Bond fund could think about starting with Virtus Seix Floating Rate High Income I (SAMBX). SAMBX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Virtus Funds is based in Hartford, CT, and is the manager of SAMBX. Virtus Seix Floating Rate High Income I debuted in March of 2006. Since then, SAMBX has accumulated assets of about $1.78 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. SAMBX has a 5-year annualized total return of 2.61% and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 2.39%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 14.98%, the standard deviation of SAMBX over the past three years is 8.58%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 6.92% compared to the category average of 12.96%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of -0.29, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, SAMBX has a positive alpha of 1.58, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, SAMBX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.63% compared to the category average of 0.97%. SAMBX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $100,000, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Virtus Seix Floating Rate High Income I ( SAMBX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, Virtus Seix Floating Rate High Income I ( SAMBX ) looks like a great potential choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on SAMBXin the Mutual Fund Bond category. Consider going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information about this fund, and all the others that we rank as well for additional information. Zacks provides a full suite of tools to help you analyze your portfolio - both funds and stocks - in the most efficient way possible.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (SAMBX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.