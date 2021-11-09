Is Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Potentially Undervalued?

While Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sally Beauty Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Sally Beauty Holdings worth?

Good news, investors! Sally Beauty Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $29.05, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Sally Beauty Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Sally Beauty Holdings generate?

NYSE:SBH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Sally Beauty Holdings' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SBH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SBH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SBH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sally Beauty Holdings you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Sally Beauty Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

