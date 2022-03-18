Is Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Salisbury Bancorp (SAL). SAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.63 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.21. Over the past 52 weeks, SAL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.85 and as low as 7.90, with a median of 8.70.

We should also highlight that SAL has a P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.87. Over the past 12 months, SAL's P/B has been as high as 1.28 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.10.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SAL has a P/S ratio of 2.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.94.

Finally, our model also underscores that SAL has a P/CF ratio of 7.84. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. SAL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.09. Within the past 12 months, SAL's P/CF has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 6.92, with a median of 7.86.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Salisbury Bancorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SAL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

