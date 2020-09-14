Is salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. salesforce.com (CRM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CRM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

salesforce.com is one of 603 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved 69.78% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CRM has returned about 49.47% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 20.54% on average. As we can see, salesforce.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CRM belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.08% so far this year, so CRM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CRM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

