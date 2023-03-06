Is Salesforce Stock a Buy?

In this video, I will talk about Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) earnings report, which blew all of Wall Street's expectations out of the water. Management put the business's profitability front and center during the earnings call. In the past couple of months, Salesforce has been under pressure from activists, but it does seem that the ship is righting itself.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of March 5, 2023. The video was published on March 6, 2023.

