Is Salesforce (CRM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Salesforce.com (CRM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Salesforce.com is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 635 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CRM has returned 72% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 39.2% on average. This means that Salesforce.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 73.1%.

For DoorDash, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Salesforce.com belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.4% so far this year, so CRM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, DoorDash, Inc. falls under the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +36.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Salesforce.com and DoorDash, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

