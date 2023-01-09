Is Salesforce (CRM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Salesforce.com (CRM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Salesforce.com is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 655 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CRM has gained about 6% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -36.6%. As we can see, Salesforce.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.5%.

For DecisionPoint Systems Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Salesforce.com belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Salesforce.com and DecisionPoint Systems Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

