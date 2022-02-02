Is Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Salem Media Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Salem Media Group had US$208.6m of debt in September 2021, down from US$230.2m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$23.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$184.8m.

NasdaqGM:SALM Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

How Healthy Is Salem Media Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Salem Media Group had liabilities of US$48.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$329.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$23.8m as well as receivables valued at US$29.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$324.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$90.1m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Salem Media Group would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Weak interest cover of 1.6 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2 hit our confidence in Salem Media Group like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. The silver lining is that Salem Media Group grew its EBIT by 124% last year, which nourishing like the idealism of youth. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Salem Media Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Salem Media Group recorded free cash flow worth 62% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

To be frank both Salem Media Group's interest cover and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that Salem Media Group's debt is making it a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Salem Media Group is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

