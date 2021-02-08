Is SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SAIL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAIL's full-year earnings has moved 1.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SAIL has returned 11.06% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 0.97% on average. This means that SailPoint Technologies Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SAIL belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 82 individual companies and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.87% so far this year, so SAIL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track SAIL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

