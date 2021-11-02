Is SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE:SAIL) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is SailPoint Technologies Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 SailPoint Technologies Holdings had debt of US$384.3m, up from US$317.8m in one year. But it also has US$407.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$23.3m net cash.

A Look At SailPoint Technologies Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:SAIL Debt to Equity History November 2nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SailPoint Technologies Holdings had liabilities of US$606.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$50.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$407.6m as well as receivables valued at US$132.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$117.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded SailPoint Technologies Holdings shares are worth a total of US$4.57b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, SailPoint Technologies Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SailPoint Technologies Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, SailPoint Technologies Holdings reported revenue of US$391m, which is a gain of 17%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is SailPoint Technologies Holdings?

Although SailPoint Technologies Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$6.5m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. With revenue growth uninspiring, we'd really need to see some positive EBIT before mustering much enthusiasm for this business. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example SailPoint Technologies Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.