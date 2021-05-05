Is SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE:SAIL) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does SailPoint Technologies Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, SailPoint Technologies Holdings had US$326.7m of debt, up from US$309.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$510.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$183.6m.

How Healthy Is SailPoint Technologies Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SAIL Debt to Equity History May 5th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SailPoint Technologies Holdings had liabilities of US$557.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$53.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$510.3m as well as receivables valued at US$122.9m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$22.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to SailPoint Technologies Holdings' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$4.52b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, SailPoint Technologies Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We also note that SailPoint Technologies Holdings improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$6.0m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SailPoint Technologies Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While SailPoint Technologies Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, SailPoint Technologies Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case SailPoint Technologies Holdings has US$183.6m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 900% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$54m. So we are not troubled with SailPoint Technologies Holdings's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for SailPoint Technologies Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

