Is Safran (SAFRY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Safran SA (SAFRY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Safran SA is one of 47 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Safran SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAFRY's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SAFRY has returned about 28.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 1.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Safran SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53.5%.

The consensus estimate for Spire Global, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 58.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Safran SA belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.9% so far this year, so SAFRY is performing better in this area. Spire Global, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Safran SA and Spire Global, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

