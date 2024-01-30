Is Safran (SAFRY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Safran SA (SAFRY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Safran SA is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 47 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Safran SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAFRY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SAFRY has gained about 7.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 4.7% on average. This means that Safran SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Textron (TXT). The stock has returned 6.7% year-to-date.

In Textron's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Safran SA belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.9% so far this year, so SAFRY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Textron is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Safran SA and Textron. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

