Is Safe Bulkers (SB) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Safe Bulkers (SB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Safe Bulkers is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 133 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Safe Bulkers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SB's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SB has moved about 24.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 3.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Safe Bulkers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, SkyWest (SKYW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.7%.

In SkyWest's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Safe Bulkers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.8% this year, meaning that SB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, SkyWest falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.1%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Safe Bulkers and SkyWest. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.