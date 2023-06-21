Is Ryerson (RYI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ryerson Holding (RYI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ryerson Holding is one of 236 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ryerson Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYI's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that RYI has returned about 30% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 2.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ryerson Holding is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ). The stock has returned 6.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ryerson Holding is a member of the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.1% so far this year, so RYI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR falls under the Paper and Related Products industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #235. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.1%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Ryerson Holding and Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

