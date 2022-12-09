Is Ryder System (R) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ryder (R) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ryder is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for R's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that R has returned about 3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 13.8% on average. This shows that Ryder is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Universal Logistics (ULH) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 79.5%.

The consensus estimate for Universal Logistics' current year EPS has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ryder belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.1% so far this year, so R is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Universal Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved -20% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Ryder and Universal Logistics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.