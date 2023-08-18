Is Ryder System (R) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ryder (R) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Ryder is one of 131 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for R's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, R has gained about 15.7% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 9%. This shows that Ryder is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Teekay Tankers (TNK). The stock is up 42.5% year-to-date.

For Teekay Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ryder belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.2% so far this year, so R is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Teekay Tankers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #202. The industry has moved +11.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Ryder and Teekay Tankers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

