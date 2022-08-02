Is Ryder System (R) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ryder System (R). R is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.16, which compares to its industry's average of 12.16. R's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.65 and as low as 5.53, with a median of 8.40, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that R has a P/B ratio of 1.42. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.57. Within the past 52 weeks, R's P/B has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.56.

Investors could also keep in mind Triton (TRTN), an Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Triton are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6.16 and a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 12.16 and 0.83, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, TRTN's P/E has been as high as 7.52, as low as 4.68, with a median of 6.24, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.75, as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.62.

Triton also has a P/B ratio of 1.62 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.57. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.05, as low as 1.29, with a median of 1.68.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ryder System and Triton are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, R and TRTN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

