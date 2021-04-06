Is Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. RUSHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that RUSHA holds a PEG ratio of 1.12. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RUSHA's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.26. RUSHA's PEG has been as high as 1.89 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.31, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that RUSHA has a P/CF ratio of 9.73. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.41. Over the past year, RUSHA's P/CF has been as high as 10 and as low as 3.52, with a median of 6.92.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Rush Enterprises's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, RUSHA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.