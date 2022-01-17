Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Potentially Undervalued?

While Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Rush Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Rush Enterprises worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$54.50 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 37% compared to my intrinsic value of $39.66. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Rush Enterprises’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Rush Enterprises look like?

NasdaqGS:RUSH.B Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Rush Enterprises' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RUSH.B’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe RUSH.B should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RUSH.B for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for RUSH.B, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Rush Enterprises, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Rush Enterprises, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Rush Enterprises, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

