Is RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is RumbleON's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, RumbleON had US$375.6m of debt, up from US$47.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$68.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$307.3m.

NasdaqCM:RMBL Debt to Equity History February 11th 2022

A Look At RumbleON's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, RumbleON had liabilities of US$167.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$435.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$68.3m in cash and US$42.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$492.5m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$606.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on RumbleON's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if RumbleON can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, RumbleON reported revenue of US$565m, which is a gain of 19%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, RumbleON had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$27m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$48m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example RumbleON has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

