Is Royal Gold, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Royal Gold's (NASDAQ:RGLD) stock up by 2.7% over the past week. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Royal Gold's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Royal Gold is:

10% = US$267m ÷ US$2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Royal Gold's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Royal Gold's ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 22%. That being the case, the significant five-year 43% net income growth reported by Royal Gold comes as a pleasant surprise. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Royal Gold's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:RGLD Past Earnings Growth January 24th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is RGLD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RGLD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Royal Gold Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Royal Gold's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 32%, meaning the company retains 68% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Royal Gold is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Royal Gold has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 9.3%.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Royal Gold's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

