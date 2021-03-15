Is Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Royal Dutch Shell is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RDS.A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDS.A's full-year earnings has moved 43.67% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, RDS.A has gained about 26.21% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 25.15% on average. This means that Royal Dutch Shell is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, RDS.A belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.09% this year, meaning that RDS.A is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track RDS.A. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

