Is Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RDS.A and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Royal Dutch Shell is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RDS.A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDS.A's full-year earnings has moved 20.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, RDS.A has returned 4.98% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 3.52%. This means that Royal Dutch Shell is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, RDS.A belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.70% this year, meaning that RDS.A is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RDS.A will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

