Is Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Royal Caribbean Cruises had US$20.7b of debt, up from US$18.8b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$3.29b in cash leading to net debt of about US$17.4b.

A Look At Royal Caribbean Cruises' Liabilities

NYSE:RCL Debt to Equity History November 5th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Royal Caribbean Cruises had liabilities of US$5.24b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$21.0b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.29b as well as receivables valued at US$397.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$22.5b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage even relative to its gargantuan market capitalization of US$22.6b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Royal Caribbean Cruises's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Royal Caribbean Cruises had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 88%, to US$584m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$3.6b. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$4.5b in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Royal Caribbean Cruises you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

