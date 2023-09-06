Is Rover Group (ROVR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Rover Group, Inc. is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rover Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROVR's full-year earnings has moved 175% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ROVR has moved about 88% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 18.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Rover Group, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Red Robin (RRGB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 83.2%.

Over the past three months, Red Robin's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Rover Group, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.1% so far this year, so ROVR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Red Robin, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved +5.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Rover Group, Inc. and Red Robin. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

