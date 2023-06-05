Is RollsRoyce (RYCEY) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 48 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that RYCEY has returned about 71% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 5.9%. This means that Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

TransDigm Group (TDG) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.1%.

Over the past three months, TransDigm Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.1% this year, meaning that RYCEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. TransDigm Group is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and TransDigm Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.