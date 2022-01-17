Is Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Rollins Carry?

As you can see below, Rollins had US$68.0m of debt at September 2021, down from US$170.7m a year prior. But it also has US$117.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$49.7m net cash.

NYSE:ROL Debt to Equity History January 17th 2022

How Strong Is Rollins' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Rollins had liabilities of US$477.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$325.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$117.7m in cash and US$180.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$505.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Rollins has a humongous market capitalization of US$16.0b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Rollins also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Also positive, Rollins grew its EBIT by 23% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Rollins's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Rollins has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Rollins generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 95% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Rollins has US$49.7m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$369m, being 95% of its EBIT. So is Rollins's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Rollins you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

