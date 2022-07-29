Is Roku's Stock Crash After Earnings an Opportunity?

In this video, I will be going over Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) second-quarter earnings report. While its operating system (OS) is still the No. 1 selling smart-TV OS in the United States, the company is feeling the macroeconomic pressure:

Roku reported total net revenue of $764 million, up 18% year over year (YOY), with platform revenue increasing 26% and player revenue decreasing 19%.

Gross profit was up 5% YOY to $355 million, missing the company's own guidance.

Roku's active accounts reached 63.1 million, and streaming hours decreased by 0.2 billion to 20.7 billion hours.

Average revenue per user grew 21% to $44.10.

For the full-year revenue growth rate, management has now withdrawn its estimate.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 28, 2022. The video was published on July 29, 2022.

