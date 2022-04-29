Is Roku Stock a Buy After Q1 Earnings?

In this video, I will be going over Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) Q1 earnings report and call. Roku keeps showing why it's the No. 1 streaming service in the US. The competition (Amazon, Google, Apple) will have a hard time catching up. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

The company reported total net revenue of $734 million, up 28% year over year (YOY), with platform revenue increasing 39% and player revenue decreasing 19%. That decrease is the result of ongoing supply chain issues.

Gross profit was up 12% YOY to $365 million.

Roku's active accounts reached 61.3 million, and streaming hours increased by 1.4 billion to 20.9 billion hours.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 34% to $42.91.

During the call, management said that it expects operating system (OS) makers to consolidate. Roku's main goal is to build the best OS possible; you can't say the same for the competitors. The amount of money needed to compete at the top is a lot, so the new players will need to play catch-up, which is not sustainable for the long term.

Management was also very welcoming to the idea that Netflix might offer an ad-supported tier, saying that ads offer a lower price to entry for consumers, which leads to more engagement and better monetization for the company.

For the full year, management expects total net revenue growth to be 35% YOY.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 28, 2022. The video was published on April 29, 2022.

