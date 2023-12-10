Is Roku Ready to Ride the Ad Market Wave for Unstoppable Growth?

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a significant player in the streaming and digital advertising space. The company generates revenue through the sale of its streaming devices, but, more significantly, it profits from its platform business, which includes advertising and subscription revenue. In a market where streaming content is king and the fight for viewer attention remains fierce, Roku has become a critical player.

Here's how shifting tides in the ad market might help drive Roku to exceptional growth over time and if the company is ready to seize the opportunity.

Strong recent results help drive interest

Roku's Nov. 1 financial update illuminates its growing strength in the market. In the third quarter of 2023, the company reported a notable 20% year-over-year increase in total net revenue, reaching $912 million. Content distribution, video advertising, and newly launched Roku-branded TV sales powered the surge in revenue during this period.

The revenue jump, combined with cost reduction strategies, culminated in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $43 million, giving the company its first EBITDA-positive quarter of the year. This aspect of Roku's financial health is crucial, especially considering its continued commitment to a year of positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024.

Roku last attained positive EBITDA during the height of the pandemic and has struggled to reach that goal in recent years. The company's adaptability and its strategies to grow ad share and operate with fiscal discipline will be key determinants of its future success.

Net profitability remains out of reach

The company's emphasis on EBITDA rather than net income shows a crucial sticking point. It suggests that Roku is currently focused on strengthening its core business operations before factoring in other financial obligations like taxes and interest payments.

Understanding Roku's focus on EBITDA instead of net income helps break down the bigger picture. EBITDA acts like a magnifying glass that zooms in on the company's day-to-day business operations by stripping away the extras, giving a clearer view of how Roku's core business performs. This indicates if the heart of the business remains healthy and continues making money from what it does best, without getting lost in the financial noise of taxes or loan interest. This approach can provide a more accurate assessment of Roku's current financial performance and potential for future growth.

EBITDA doesn't give the full story of a company's financial health, but, for Roku, it's a key indicator of operational strength and potential for future profit, especially as the company navigates toward consistent profitability. However, while positive EBITDA is an important financial target, it doesn't equate to net income, which considers all expenses -- including those removed from EBITDA -- which remain essential aspects of a company's overall financial health.



Investors should also consider Roku's strategies for managing its financial obligations alongside its immediate goals. Roku's cash flow statements provide a real sense of how the company is allocating those operational earnings by delivering information on how efficiently Roku manages its expenses, strategically invests for growth, and effectively handles its debts. Roku's capital expenditure and investment decisions also need to strike the right balance between cost control and investing in future opportunities, especially as market trends shift. This scrutiny provides a clearer picture of Roku's ability to nurture growth while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Roku's position amid changing market trends

The landscape in which Roku operates continues to witness significant evolution. Grand View Research projects that the global video streaming market should deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% over the next seven years. Roku's dual role as a hardware provider and content platform strengthens its position in this expanding market, enabling the company to capitalize on these market trends effectively.

Additionally, the increasing use of mobile devices for media consumption noted by Grand View aligns well with Roku's mobile app presence, offering potential for further user engagement and growth. The anticipated increase in digital ad spending, expected by Mordor Intelligence to reach $390 billion by 2028 from this year's approximately $233 billion, offers Roku an expansive market to tap.

However, the streaming sector is increasingly competitive, with major players like Alphabet's YouTube and Netflix dominating certain segments. Roku's strategy in this competitive environment, particularly how it differentiates itself and retains user interest amid an abundance of choices, remains crucial for its sustained growth. The company's adaptability and innovation in its offerings will play a significant role in its ability to leverage market trends for continued success.

Roku's market share and global reach

The recent surge in user growth, with active accounts reaching 75.8 million, underscores Roku's prowess in engaging and retaining an audience amid stiff competition. The company's expansion beyond U.S. borders, particularly its dominance as the top TV operating system in Mexico, demonstrates its potential to carve out significant market share on an international scale. Geographical diversification broadens Roku's audience and also fortifies its position against global rivals.

In the realm of digital advertising, Roku's strategy appears both dynamic and forward-thinking. With digital ad spend on the rise, Roku smartly pivots to diversify its advertising revenue. Engaging with over 30 programmatic partners and crafting creative ad campaigns alongside brands like Spotify and Walmart, Roku continues reshaping how advertisers connect with audiences. This shift broadens revenue streams and helps cement Roku's role as a trailblazer in advertising, offering unique and targeted advertising solutions. Roku's approach here showcases a keen understanding of emerging market trends and a commitment to innovating within them.

Setting sail with Roku stock

Roku's strong financial performance, combined with the positive trends in online advertising and streaming, presents a compelling case for picking up shares. The company's recent revenue growth, bolstered by content distribution and video advertising, demonstrates its adaptability and relevance in a rapidly evolving market.

Roku stands to benefit from the anticipated growth in the global video streaming and online advertising markets. Its unique combination of hardware, platform services, and advertising capabilities aligns well with the forecast market trends. However, investors should remain mindful of the challenges, including increasing competition in the streaming space and the volatile nature of the advertising market.

Roku's current position, backed by strategic growth initiatives and market trends, means it is an optimistic buy for those willing to try the tides with shares in the company. The future doesn't guarantee smooth sailing or unstoppable surf, as streaming and advertising market dynamics always carry inherent risks. But Roku's trajectory and adaptability suggest strong long-term growth potential as the company transitions toward profitability.





10 stocks we like better than Roku

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Netflix, Roku, Spotify Technology, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.