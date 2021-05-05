Is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of November 2020 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had US$4.89m of debt, an increase on US$127.6k, over one year. But it also has US$7.27m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$2.38m net cash.

How Healthy Is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:RMCF Debt to Equity History May 5th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had liabilities of US$8.76m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.84m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$7.27m as well as receivables valued at US$2.85m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.47m.

Given Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a market capitalization of US$39.2m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 29%, to US$23m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$2.0m and booked a US$3.6m accounting loss. With only US$2.38m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.