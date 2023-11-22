Is Rocky Brands (RCKY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Rocky Brands (RCKY). RCKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.51. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.01. Over the past 52 weeks, RCKY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.97 and as low as 5.56, with a median of 7.47.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. RCKY has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.83.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that RCKY has a P/CF ratio of 8.32. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. RCKY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 22.95. RCKY's P/CF has been as high as 8.36 and as low as 3.96, with a median of 5.82, all within the past year.

Skechers (SKX) may be another strong Shoes and Retail Apparel stock to add to your shortlist. SKX is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Skechers currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 13.89, and its PEG ratio is 0.51. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 24.01 and 1.37.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.