Is Rocky Brands (RCKY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Rocky Brands (RCKY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rocky Brands is one of 251 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RCKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCKY's full-year earnings has moved 44.46% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, RCKY has moved about 95.72% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -0.04%. This means that Rocky Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RCKY belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.85% so far this year, meaning that RCKY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RCKY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

