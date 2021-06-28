Is Rocky Brands (RCKY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Rocky Brands (RCKY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rocky Brands is one of 250 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RCKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCKY's full-year earnings has moved 57.84% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, RCKY has moved about 97.51% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.01%. This shows that Rocky Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, RCKY belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.25% so far this year, so RCKY is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on RCKY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

