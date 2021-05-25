Is Rocky Brands (RCKY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Rocky Brands (RCKY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rocky Brands is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RCKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCKY's full-year earnings has moved 80.58% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, RCKY has returned 89.42% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 0.89%. This means that Rocky Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RCKY belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.73% so far this year, meaning that RCKY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to RCKY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

