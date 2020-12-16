Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Rockwell Automation (ROK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Rockwell Automation is one of 211 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ROK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROK's full-year earnings has moved 9.69% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ROK has gained about 21.98% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 19.09%. As we can see, Rockwell Automation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, ROK is a member of the Industrial Automation and Robotics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.24% so far this year, meaning that ROK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

ROK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

