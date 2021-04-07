Is Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Rocket Companies (RKT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RKT and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Rocket Companies is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RKT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKT's full-year earnings has moved 52.94% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, RKT has returned 10.98% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 0.31% on average. This shows that Rocket Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, RKT belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.77% so far this year, so RKT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track RKT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

