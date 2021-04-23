Is Rocket Companies (RKT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Rocket Companies (RKT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Rocket Companies is one of 222 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RKT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKT's full-year earnings has moved 52.94% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RKT has gained about 8.16% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1.90%. This means that Rocket Companies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, RKT belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.90% this year, meaning that RKT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on RKT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.