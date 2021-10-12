Is Rocket Companies (RKT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Rocket Companies (RKT). RKT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that RKT has a P/B ratio of 3.64. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 10.61. Within the past 52 weeks, RKT's P/B has been as high as 10.47 and as low as 3.64, with a median of 5.09.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. RKT has a P/S ratio of 1.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.64.

Finally, investors should note that RKT has a P/CF ratio of 64.84. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. RKT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 101.13. Over the past 52 weeks, RKT's P/CF has been as high as 303.82 and as low as 5.12, with a median of 74.99.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Rocket Companies's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, RKT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

