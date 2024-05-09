Is Roblox (RBLX) Stock on the Brink of Death? Lower Player Spending Might Say Yes.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

To use a term that Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) users understand, it might be “game over” for RBLX stock.

Throughout the past few years, the video game producer has risen to the top of the online gaming world and gained prominence as a metaverse stock. However, Roblox recently reported mixed earnings for the first quarter and revealed a troubling statistic that has sent RBLX stock plunging; it expects its bookings to decline significantly. This means that player spending within the digital Roblox universe is falling, which means trouble ahead for the once-trendy video game stock. It could be bad news for the entire sector, but things look especially bleak for this company.

This isn’t to say that all video game stocks are on their way out, even if Roblox is. But investors should still consider the bigger picture when it comes to this news, as it shows concerning trends for an industry-leading company.

What’s Happening With RBLX Stock

It didn’t take long for this concerning forecast to send RBLX stock into a nosedive today. Shares plunged 25% in pre-market trading, and things only got worse after Wall Street’s opening bell sounded. As of this writing, RBLX is down more than 21% for the day and isn’t showing signs of a rebound. While Roblox trends downward, most of its videogame-making peers are in the green, albeit by mostly slim margins.

Why is the company’s recent forecast so concerning?

Well, it shows that trends are shifting against Roblox and its business model. Throughout the first quarter of 2024, gamers spent noticeably less money on Roblox’s platform. This suggests that they are either less interested in digital gaming or that they need to cut back on non-essential expenses.

However, given the excellent earnings that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported for Q1, it doesn’t seem like consumers are turning their backs on streaming. Therefore, the problem likely has to do with gaming. Additionally, fellow video game producer Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reported weak Q1 earnings earlier this week. Per Reuters:

“Roblox now expects full-year bookings to be between $4 billion and $4.10 billion, down from its earlier forecast of $4.14 billion to $4.28 billion. Its second-quarter bookings forecast of $870 million to $900 million was also below estimates.



The company said it was conservative with its second-quarter forecast as the Easter holiday, a period of high engagement on its platform, was during the first quarter this year compared with the second quarter a year earlier.”

All the same, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Roblox is facing a daunting economic landscape. When a company that depends on actively engaged users predicts that its power source is waning, investors likely won’t wait around to see how things turn out. CNN reports that Roblox needs to “prove itself to Wall Street.”

So far, it is not doing that at all.

Why It Matters

As RBLX stock declines, investors should take the opportunity to closely examine the entire gaming sector. Some trends are difficult to miss, including the vast layoffs that have cast a dark shadow over the entire industry. A website that tracks job cuts for the industry shows a long list of prominent gaming producers that have reduced their workforces over the past few months. However, as Yahoo Finance notes, changes in how consumers play video games are also impacting the industry.

Things don’t look good for the sector, but they are especially troubling for Roblox. As InvestorPlace contributor Matthew Farley reports, the company’s questionable financials have created “an atmosphere of vulnerability in a downturn.” Now, RBLX stock is facing an even more uncertain future as the new muted forecast casts even more doubt over its prospects.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Samuel O’Brient is a Reporter for InvestorPlace, where his work focuses primarily on financial markets, global economic trends, and public policy. O’Brient writes a weekly column on recent political news that investors should be following.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Is Roblox (RBLX) Stock on the Brink of Death? Lower Player Spending Might Say Yes. appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.