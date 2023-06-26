Is Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 870 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOOD's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HOOD has returned 16.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Robinhood Markets, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ING Groep (ING). The stock is up 3.9% year-to-date.

For ING Groep, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Robinhood Markets, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.6% this year, meaning that HOOD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ING Groep, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 67-stock industry is ranked #113. The industry has moved +7% so far this year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. and ING Groep could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

