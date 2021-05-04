Is RLI Corp.'s (NYSE:RLI) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

RLI (NYSE:RLI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RLI's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RLI is:

25% = US$291m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.25.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

RLI's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that RLI has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.6% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, RLI was able to see a decent net income growth of 9.6% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between RLI's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 9.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if RLI is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is RLI Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

RLI has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 33% (or a retention ratio of 67%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, RLI has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 78% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 14%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with RLI's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

